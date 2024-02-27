Interior Ministers Of Jordan, UAE, Bahrain Discuss Security Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Interior Minister Mazen Faraya on Tuesday met with His UAE counterpart Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the 41st session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council in Tunisia.

The two ministers discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and the UAE in the security and police fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Faraya and Al Nahyan also discussed combating drug trafficking and all types of organised crime, emphasizing the importance of Arab, regional, and international efforts in combating drugs and halting smuggling across borders.

They also discussed exchanging expertise between the two ministries, regional developments, and the crucial role of comprehensive peace in ensuring security and stability.

Faraya expressed the Kingdom's keenness to strengthen ties with the UAE across all sectors, serving the mutual interests of both nations and fulfilling the aspirations of their citizens. He hailed the UAE's supportive role towards Jordan in various domains and its stance on Arab issues, especially the Palestinian cause.

Faraya also briefed Al Nahyan on the outcomes of a quadrilateral meeting hosted by Amman on February 17th. The meeting, which convened interior ministers from Jordan, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, focused on collaborative efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Faraya also on Tuesday met with his Bahraini counterpart Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.



The two ministers discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two ministries in the field of security, including combating the scourge of drugs and all types of organised crime.



They also emphasised the importance of Arab, regional, and international efforts in combating drugs and halting smuggling across borders.

The ministers affirmed the commitment of both countries to develop cooperation in all areas, serving the interests of both nations.



