Ares Capital Corporation To Present At The 2024 RBCCM Global Financial Institutions Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / Ares Capital Corporation ("Ares Capital") (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced today that Kort Schnabel, Ares Capital's Co-President, is scheduled to present at the RBCCM Global Financial Institutions Conference on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 2:40pm ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company's website at For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the event.

About Ares Capital Corporation

Founded in 2004, Ares Capital is a leading specialty finance company focused on providing direct loans and other investments in private middle market companies in the United States. Ares Capital's objective is to source and invest in high-quality borrowers that need capital to achieve their business goals, which often times can lead to economic growth and employment. Ares Capital believes its loans and other investments in these companies can help generate attractive levels of current income and potential capital appreciation for investors. Ares Capital, through its investment manager, utilizes its extensive, direct origination capabilities and incumbent borrower relationships to source and underwrite predominantly senior secured loans but also subordinated debt and equity investments. Ares Capital has elected to be regulated as a business development company ("BDC") and was the largest publicly traded BDC by market capitalization as of December 31, 2023. Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES), a publicly traded, leading global alternative investment manager. For more information about Ares Capital, visit .

