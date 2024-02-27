WSI Enhances Omnichannel Fulfillment Expertise With Acquisition Of Shippingtree

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) APPLETON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WSI, a national 3PL specializing in omnichannel distribution, has announced the acquisition of ShippingTree. Recognized for its fast customer onboarding, order management functionality, and overall expertise in fulfillment for high-growth brands, ShippingTree will further bolster WSI's e-commerce capabilities. This strategic move is another significant step in WSI's growth plans, emphasizing the company's dedication to scaling its omnichannel fulfillment services through targeted investments in facilities, advanced technology, and specialized talent.





“We were drawn to ShippingTree because of its innovative team members and relationships with a host of terrific direct-to-consumer brands,” said Peter Davis, VP of Fulfillment at WSI .“We are thrilled to see how pairing their agile mindset with WSI's scale and expertise in execution will drive a wonderful experience for our collective customers.”

ShippingTree's customers will continue to enjoy an experienced e-commerce operation and leading technology that allows real time visibility along with easy self-service functionality. However, by becoming a WSI brand, ShippingTree's customers will benefit from WSI's vast network, large in-house customer service and IT departments, and best-in-class operational oversight. The result is a combined entity well-suited for brands looking for a fulfillment provider that can layer great communication and execution on top of a distributed warehouse footprint and cutting-edge tech stack.

Jesse Kaufman, Founder and CEO of ShippingTree, remarked,“Our growth trajectory is only going to accelerate as we join forces with WSI. By combining the capabilities of the ShippingTree platform with WSI's additional operational expertise and the scale of its physical network, we'll be able to offer a truly industry-leading solution for brands of all sizes.”

About WSI

Celebrating over 58 years of excellence, WSI (Warehouse Specialists, LLC) is a nationwide provider of logistics solutions encompassing warehousing, omnichannel fulfillment, chemical logistics, and transportation services. WSI has cultivated long-term customer partnerships through a commitment to safety, operational excellence, and effective communication.

About ShippingTree

ShippingTree, a trusted partner for e-commerce brands, offers fulfillment services powered by proprietary software developed specifically with the needs of ecommerce merchants in mind. Recognized for its dedication to operational excellence and helping its clients scale, ShippingTree is the go-to partner for e-commerce brands looking for a truly modern fulfillment solution.

