Big Lift LLC Acquires Epicker LLC

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ePicker Relaunched as EP to Bring Additional Resources to Growing Dealer Network

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Big Lift LLC announced today that it completed the acquisition of ePicker LLC, a fast-growing material handling equipment provider based in Fort Worth, Texas. Since its launch in 2021, ePicker has built an impressive network of industry-leading material handling distributors that market its portfolio of electric pallet jacks, stackers, access vehicles and lithium-ion-powered forklifts to customers across North America.

Big Lift is the North American subsidiary of EP Equipment, one of the fastest-growing and most innovative material handling equipment companies in the world. EP Equipment specializes in designing and manufacturing lithium-powered forklifts, warehouse equipment and autonomous material handling solutions.

Big Lift currently distributes Big Joe Forklifts, a leading North American material handling brand founded in 1951, which is well known for its innovative products and exemplary aftermarket support. Big Joe pioneered the Class III“walk-behind” lift truck market segment and continues to have the broadest portfolio of powered walk-behind lift trucks in North America.

Following its acquisition of ePicker, Big Lift will re-brand ePicker as EP to capitalize on its parent company's strong global brand reputation. The North American EP brand will utilize the former ePicker leadership team that joined the company through the acquisition.

The Big Joe and EP brands will be distributed through their current sales channels while focusing on different product segments. The Big Joe channel will continue to focus on innovative niche products and in-between-handling applications while the EP channel will primarily focus on“purpose-built” lithium-ion forklifts. Both brands will offer market-leading autonomous solutions.

“This acquisition is an important part of Big Lift's strategy to become the market leader in lithium-powered material handling solutions and, specifically, the industry leader in lithium forklifts in North America. The addition of the ePicker team and ePicker forklift distributors will benefit both channels as it will enable Big Lift to dramatically increase our resource base, significantly strengthen our aftermarket support capabilities, and ensure we continue to launch high-quality, innovative products,” said Dan Rosskamm, President of Big Lift.

“Building off the success of ePicker, EP North America will hit the ground running, bringing best-in-class lithium-powered forklifts to retailers, warehouses and DCs,” said Jason Bratton, General Manager for EP North America.“As demand for new energy forklifts is increasing, I am excited to be part of a larger global team that shares the vision of what North America needs for material handling solutions.”

EP North America is based in Fort Worth, Texas and offers a range of material handling solutions from lithium-ion Class 1 forklifts to lithium battery solutions, stackers, pallet jacks and access vehicles. EP brings specialized products to the North American market to maximize efficiency in various applications and environments. As part of Big Lift, EP North America will have additional resources available to its dealer network as well as the end-user, including increased engineering capabilities, marketing support, customer service, aftermarket parts and warranty support.

About Big Lift LLC:

Big Lift is a leading North American material handling equipment company, that distributes innovative niche products and in-between-handling applications, purpose-built counterbalanced lithium forklifts and market-leading autonomous solutions. The company distributes Big Joe and EP in North America. Based in Illinois, Big Lift provides engineering expertise, customer service, aftermarket parts, and warranty support to the brands it distributes.

