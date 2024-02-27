OVOLO Goes Global With SLH

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Ovolo Hotels signs strategic brand alliance with Small Luxury Hotels of the World LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2024 - In a landmark partnership poised to elevate Ovolo Hotels' brand across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond, the designer hotel collection proudly announces a strategic brand alliance with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), encompassing its iconic boutique designer hotels across Hong Kong, Australia, and Bali. The partnership will see Ovolo Hotels expand its global presence through SLH's global sales, distribution, and marketing platforms.



Ovolo Hotels, known for its avant-garde approach to tourism and hospitality; is a dynamic and innovative hotel brand with a collection of boutique designer hotels. Each Ovolo represents cutting-edge design, technological integration, and an unwavering commitment to sustainability, encapsulated in its distinctive 'Do Good. Feel Good.' policy and achieving the Bronze Benchmark across its Australian and Bali hotels from Earth Check, the world's leading certification, consulting, and advisory group for sustainable destinations and tourism organisations.



Dave Baswal, CEO of Ovolo Hotels, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, saying, "At Ovolo, we are thrilled to partner with Small Luxury Hotels of the World, a brand synonymous with independently spirited hotels and excellence. This strategic alliance not only strengthens our presence across key global markets while remaining independently owned and operated, but also allows us to showcase the distinct character and innovation that defines Ovolo while connecting with travellers emotionally."



SLH offers discerning guests a prestigious collection of over 560 independently curated hotels in more than 90 countries, each offering bespoke and personalised luxury experiences coupled with a firm sustainability objective. Synonymous with independently spirited hotels, delivering curated stays that reflect the individuality and character of each destination. The brand's 'Considerate Collection' aligns with sustainable practices, embodying a commitment to responsible luxury on a global scale. Each SLH room night booked and stayed using the SLH INVITED loyalty member rate includes a donation to reforestation organisation Tree-Nation. To date, SLH has donated 20,330 trees for an eponymous forest in Tanzania.



Mark Wong, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific, Small Luxury Hotels of the World, expressed passion about the partnership, stating, "We are elated to welcome Ovolo Hotels back to the SLH membership. The renewed alliance with Ovolo Hotels brings more exciting promotional prospects; and elevates SLH's presence in Australia and wherever the Ovolo Hotels brand name goes. Each characterful Ovolo hotel exemplifies the high standards of excellence and impeccably embodies the spirit of individual character and connects with the independently minded traveller that SLH member hotels are known for."



This strategic collaboration seamlessly integrates the following hotels from the Ovolo Hotels collection into SLH's curated collection with plans to add the By Ovolo Collective collection in Q1 2024:



Ovolo hotels:





Ovolo Woolloomooloo (Sydney, Australia)

Ovolo South Yarra (Melbourne, Australia)

Ovolo The Valley (Brisbane, Australia)

Ovolo Nishi (Canberra, Australia) Ovolo Central (Hong Kong)



Laneways by Ovolo (Melbourne, Australia) Mamaka by Ovolo (Bali, Indonesia)

By Ovolo Collective:This synergy amplifies the diversity and uniqueness of the offerings, creating a one-of-a-kind proposition for travellers seeking bespoke luxury designer experiences across continents.Ryan Tuckerman, Group Director of Sales, Distribution & Revenue at Ovolo Hotels, added, "This partnership is a testament to the shared values and commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences that both Ovolo and SLH have. The integration of our eight distinctive hotels into the SLH collection amplifies the diversity and uniqueness of our offerings, opening new and existing markets through increased sale and distribution networks. Together, we look forward to truly connecting with the independently minded traveller in our regions."The collaboration marks the beginning of a new era for Ovolo Hotels as SLH comes together to offer unparalleled experiences that transcend borders and redefine the very essence of bespoke designer luxury.Discover Canberra's culture, nightlife and wildlife in cutting-edge style at Ovolo Nishi – a boutique, eco hotel that's big on luxury but small on impact. The perfect sanctuary, expect lovingly restored retro furniture, original artworks, and totally stress-free service on call. Plus, every room includes free wi-fi, flat screen TV, a blissful bathroom and 24-hour access to the on-site gym. For added indulgence, stay in a Meandering Atrium suite, and stretch out in the atrium jungle of Tasmanian tree ferns, or recharge in the bathroom with twin overhead rain showers and Insta-worthy concrete bathtub.Relax in style at Ovolo Woolloomooloo, the perfect luxury hotel for exploring Sydney, complete with indoor pool and innovative plant-based dining. Surrounded by gently lapping water, Ovolo Wooloomooloo's unique location on the wharf offers its guests the ultimate in peace and tranquillity, all within easy reach of Sydney's buzzing CBD. This five-star hotel brings the historic architecture of a working wharf bang up to date, with a sensitive renovation that honours its industrial heritage. Rooms are generously sized, light, and airy, decorated with pops of colour, mural-adorned headboards, clever lighting, and a nod to modern minimalism.Get your groove on at Ovolo South Yarra, a hotel where classic rock and contemporary art collide. Feel cool, calm, and connected as you ease into the rhythm of a rockin' stay. Rooms are a relaxing mix of neutrals and vintage-vibe prints, offset with accents of colour and chrome. Try the chic Boogie City room, with city views and a comfortable queen bed. Or check in to a Rockstar suite and channel the energy of power couples Sonny & Cher, and John & Yoko.Guests are invited to immerse themselves in Brisbane's most creative, cultural scene at Ovolo The Valley, a contemporary urban hideaway with a rooftop pool and showstopping Rockstar Suite. Based in Brisbane's buzzing Fortitude Valley, it pops with colour, contemporary design and all the creature comforts, perfectly mirroring its hip surroundings. Relax by the rooftop pool by day, and drink in (literally) the Valley's live music, bars and restaurants by night. It's the perfect retreat for shopaholics, gourmands, and night owls alike.A chic urban gem, Ovolo Central perfectly punctuates Hong Kong's bustling SoHo and Lan Kwai Fong districts. This design-led spot puts guests at the beating heart of the action – with buzzing restaurants and late-night destinations on the doorstep. Light rooms are a work of contemporary craft. Walls pop with bold artworks and geometric prints, while dedicated seating nooks offer space to unwind. Each room comes equipped with a host of personal perks – think super-soft slippers, tea and coffee on tap, a fully stockedminibar, and a little loot bag of sweet treats.Inspired by the hidden laneways and street art that Melbourne is known for, Laneways by Ovolo is the perfect spot to kick off your heels, or slip on some sneakers and hit the cobblestones. Guests can experience easy access to all the top landmarks & points of interest in the city: art galleries, shopping, sporting arenas as well as world-class restaurants & bars. During your stay, be sure to grab a cocktail or pot of local craft beer at the downstairs Amphlett House - an upbeat bistro-pub with honest fare offering vibrant drinks on tap.The first-ever beachfront resort by Ovolo, Mamaka by Ovolo raises the bar with its suite of incredible offerings sure to wow guests. The stylish urban resort right in the beating heart of Kuta Legian impresses with maximalist décor that packs a punch as geometric patterns grace the walls and cool blue hues reflect the beachside environment. Then, there are the exquisite facilities including a stylish wellness centre where guests can sweat it out with included boot camp or yoga classes, a rooftop pool that runs parallel to the ocean at Mamaka Rooftop Bar & Pool, and it is also the only hotel in the world to have an official Rip Curl School of Surf.#OVOLO #SLHThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.