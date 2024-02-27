Sparq Acquires Fast-Growing Nearshore Digital Engineering Firm

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Acquisition expands Sparq's digital product development services and nearshore delivery capabilities

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sparq, a leading U.S.-based provider of outsourced digital engineering for technology driven and Fortune 1000 companies, has acquired Octobot, a fast-growing nearshore digital engineering firm that will expand Sparq's digital product development services and nearshore delivery capabilities.





Octobot and its team of digital engineering and technology professionals bring new skills and scale to Sparq's delivery network. Existing Octobot clients will benefit from access to a broader set of capabilities and resources, and its employees will have access to expanded career opportunities. Sparq's existing clients will have more opportunities to scale up for big projects through a large nearshore talent network and richer digital engineering capabilities.

“In the fast-moving current technology landscape, it is vital to scale quickly and create product-focused digital engineering solutions,” said Monty Hamilton, CEO of Sparq.“With an impressive leadership team that is focused on growth, Octobot adds to Sparq's talent network, allowing us to further expand our global digital engineering capabilities for our clients. With a flexible delivery model, we can better meet the needs of our clients and the marketplace.”

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay, Octobot deploys a nearshore delivery model with colleagues across Uruguay, Argentina and Colombia. Primarily serving U.S.-based clients, the company offers end-to-end software development solutions including product strategy & design, data engineering and cloud development services.

“At Octobot, we pride ourselves on delivering end-to-end software development and digital transformation solutions that drive results for our clients,” said Guillermo Perez, CEO of Octobot.“By joining Sparq, we will have access to more resources and growth opportunities that will lead to growth and success for our team and the organization as a whole. We are excited to be part of the Sparq family and its award-winning culture.”

In 2023, funds managed by Harvest Partners Ascend Management, LP acquired a majority stake in Sparq, intended to allow the company to further scale its operations and digital service offerings. Bain Capital Double Impact, has also been one of Sparq's investment partners since 2019. Based in Atlanta, Sparq empowers agile and experienced software engineering teams across the country with a disciplined, product-oriented approach and the collaborative mindset to meet and exceed customer needs. The company was founded in 2004 and has become known nationally as an employer of choice, winning numerous workplace culture awards.

About Sparq

Sparq is a leading provider of outsourced digital engineering to design, build and deploy digital applications, products and experiences. Sparq's unique U.S.-led, blended onshore/nearshore delivery model maximizes cost effectiveness, clear communication and the ability to quickly scale. Scrum-as-a-Service®, Sparq's unique engagement framework for Agile digital product engineering, provides rapid and flexible deployment of multidisciplinary teams via an elastic consumption model and predictable monthly pricing. The company provides world-class solutions for technology-driven and Fortune 1000 clients across various industries including Logistics and Transportation, Healthcare, Financial Services and Insurance, Manufacturing and High-Tech. For more information, please visit .

Contacts

Sparq



Tyler Pearson



...

The post Sparq Acquires Fast-Growing Nearshore Digital Engineering Firm appeared first on Caribbean News Global .