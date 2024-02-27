Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation Partners With Jackson + Coker Locum Tenens To Address Physician Burnout And Mental Health

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation , the only non-profit organization exclusively focused on health worker mental health and well-being, today announced an exclusive partnership with Jackson + Coker Locum Tenens to focus on physician and advanced practitioner burnout and well-being.





Through this strategic alliance and as part of the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation's“ALL IN: Caring for Caregivers Program ,” the two organizations are uniting around a mission to eliminate the stigma and barriers associated with physicians and advanced practitioners seeking support for mental health, burnout and related issues that can occur in the high-paced, pressure-filled environments in which they provide critical and transforming care to those in need.

In addition to helping make it professionally safe to seek support, the partnership champions and advocates for work environments in which physicians and advanced practitioners feel valued and supported, cultures that embrace their whole health and well-being, and settings that enable them to deliver safe, quality patient care.

Through this relationship, Jackson + Coker reinforces its commitment to physician and advanced practitioner well-being and positive outcomes for all. By participating in the“ALL IN: Caring for Caregivers Program,” Jackson + Coker commits to:



Advocate for eliminating barriers to mental health care access for physicians and advanced practitioners.

Participate in a digital curriculum to enhance understanding of the drivers of burnout and successful approaches to improve well-being. Create and implement action plans to reduce inefficiencies and streamline processes which impact physicians and advanced practitioners to improve professional well-being.

“Partnering with the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation is a proud moment for us, reflecting our dedication to making a positive impact on the lives of everyone we work with,” said Tim Fischer, president, Jackson + Coker Locum Tenens.“This partnership is more than a professional endeavor; it's a heartfelt commitment to the well-being of physicians and advanced practitioners. By combining our resources, we have an opportunity to impact the physicians and advanced practice providers we serve today and for generations to come, while also sparking meaningful change within the facilities they serve.”

“As an emergency medicine physician, I am acutely aware of the need to prioritize the mental health and well-being of health workers throughout their careers, including those serving in locum tenens roles,” said Dr. Stefanie Simmons, chief medical officer, Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation.“Locum tenens organizations, like Jackson + Coker, are integral to our healthcare system, and it is essential that we support health workers and hospitals in this space to ensure they are aware of the need for mental health resources and healthy working environments. When we work together as a healthcare system, real change can happen. I am thrilled Jackson + Coker is joining us in this work.”

About Jackson + Coker Locum Tenens

Jackson + Coker Locum Tenens connects healthcare organizations of all sizes with physicians and advanced practitioners because we believe everyone deserves compassion and care. With 40+ years of fostering purposeful relationships, we transform lives through locum tenens staffing by combining unparalleled service and tailored solutions. Jackson + Coker Locum Tenens is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. To learn more, visit jacksoncoker .

About Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation

The Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation's vision is a world where seeking mental health care is universally viewed as a sign of strength for health workers. We believe every health worker should have access to the mental health care and professional well-being support that they may need, at every moment in their career. We carry out this mission by accelerating solutions, advancing policies, and making connections that put our healthcare workforce's well-being first. For more information, visit drlornabreen .

