Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Partners With Carbonsight To Empower Businesses For Easier Transition To Low-Carbon Future

Correlate Energy, a publicly traded distributed energy solutions company, just announced its strategic partnership with Carbonsight, an online decarbonization planning tool

With the partnership, Correlate will empower building portfolio owners with the tools and resources that allow them to make easier informed decisions toward decarbonization Move also complements Carbonsight's mission of providing businesses with financially viable and environmentally sustainable solutions

Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) , a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation, just announced its strategic partnership with Carbonsight (by Autocase). This move brings together Carbonsight's cutting-edge decarbonization planning software and Correlate's expertise in developing and financing renewable and clean energy projects, together helping businesses transition to a low-carbon future ( ).

“By combining Carbonsight's advanced decarbonization planning software with Correlate's expertise in developing and financing energy projects, we are creating a powerful synergy that empowers businesses to navigate the transition to a low-carbon future with...

