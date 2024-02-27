Sigyn Therapeutics Inc. (SIGYD) Completes Reverse Stock Split, Releases Year-End Financial Report For 2023

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Sigyn's common stock, temporarily trading under the ticker symbol“SIGYD”, is set to revert back to its historic symbol“SIGY” on February 29, 2024.

The company, as part of its 2023 Year-End Report, summarized its development of medical technologies that target to overcome clearly defined limitations in global health.

During 2023, Sigyn expanded its line-up of medical technologies designed to enhance the benefit of cancer therapies. The company's cancer treatment pipeline now includes ImmunePrep(TM), ChemoPrep(TM), and ChemoPure(TM).

The company believes the successful clinical advancement of Sigyn Therapy(TM) to treat pathogen-associated conditions beyond the reach of drugs, may offer a strategic competitive advantage within the dialysis industry.

Sigyn Therapeutics (OTCQB: SIGY, SIGYD) , a development-stage medical technology company, has released its year-end 2023 financials and additionally disclosed the completion of a 1-for-40 reverse split of its common stock was implemented on January 31, 2024. As a result of this split, Sigyn's common stock will trade under the ticker symbol“SIGYD” for 20 business days and revert to trading under its historic symbol“SIGY” on February 29, 2024.

According to the annual report filed by the company for the year ending December 31, 2023, Sigyn Therapeutics expanded its therapeutic candidates, introducing ImmunePrep(TM) to improve the delivery of immunotherapeutic antibodies to treat cancer. The company is also developing...

