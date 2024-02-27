Techmediabreaks Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Uniquely Positioned To Capitalize On Increasing Demand For Electronic Monitoring Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a provider of secured solutions for e-Government, IoT and cybersecurity sectors, aims to revolutionize public safety worldwide through proprietary electronic monitoring technology, data intelligence and complementary services.“SuperCom's proprietary PureSecurity suite is an all-in-one, field-proven offender monitoring system, with services such as GPS monitoring, home detention, domestic violence prevention, and more. The suite is specifically tailored to meet each client's needs. By leveraging the power of AI, SuperCom's PureSecurity platform can offer new capabilities, such as amplified data analysis, predictive modeling and streamlined automation – geared toward optimizing decision making and operational efficiency... SuperCom's PureSecurity suite for electronic monitoring under court-ordered programs includes the company's GPS digital tracking platform PureTrack, the PureTag wearable RF bracelet, the PureOne one-piece tracking device, and the home-based PureCom station,” a recent article reads.“Ordan Trabelsi, SuperCom's president and CEO, said that the company was uniquely positioned to capitalize on the increasing global demand for secured electronic monitoring solutions and is strategically investing in continuous improvement of its offerings, extending its reach into new markets, which is already yielding promising results in the U.S. and other regions.”

About SuperCom

Since 1988, SuperCom has been a global provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, providing advanced safety, identification and security solutions to governments and organizations, both private and public, throughout the world. Through its proprietary e-Government platforms and innovative solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, SuperCom has inspired governments and national agencies to design and issue secure multi-ID documents and robust digital identity solutions to its citizens and visitors. SuperCom offers a unique all-in-one field-proven RFID & mobile technology and product suite, accompanied by advanced complementary services for various industries including healthcare and homecare, security and safety, community public safety, law enforcement, electronic monitoring, livestock monitoring, and building and access automation. For more information about the company, visit .

