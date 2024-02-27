Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Announces Closing Of $3.6 Million Registered Direct Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Lexaria, a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, just announced $3.6 million in gross proceeds from its registered direct offering priced at the market The proceeds will go to critical R&D studies, patent, and legal costs, as well as general working capital purposes This is timely, given Lexaria's resolve to double down on GLP-1 investigations for the 2024 calendar year
Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced that the registered direct offering for the purchase and sale of 1,558,443 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $2.31 – at the market under Nasdaq rules – per share yielded approximately $3.6 million in gross proceeds. This was offered by the company pursuant to a“shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-262402), and it opens Lexaria to important new opportunities for the 2024 calendar year ( ).
Most notably, Lexaria intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for research and development (“R&D”) studies, and the associated patent and legal costs. It also intends to use the funds for general working capital purposes, important for its current focus on GLP-1 clinical studies for the...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at
About CannabisNewsWire
CannabisNewsWire
(“CNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on cannabis news and the cannabis sector. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO
303.498.7722 Office
...
CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN27022024000224011066ID1107908804
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.