Investornewsbreaks Dealflow Events Announces IBN To Return As Official Media Partner For Upcoming Activist Investor Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) DealFlow Events, host of hundreds of conferences over the past two decades, has selected IBN as the official media partner for the upcoming Activist Investor Conference 2024. DealFlow Events is organizing and hosting the event, which is slated for March 21, 2024, in New York City. Focused on the industry's most innovative and transformative ideas, the conference has been around for more than a decade and is designed to provide invaluable opportunities for professional education and networking as well as forging new business relationships. Information presented during the event is designed to support investors as they work on deepening their knowledge of governance issues and improving the fortunes of the companies in which they have invested. Conference attendees come from a wide array of sectors, including activist investors, rating platforms, hedge funds and public equity investors, corporate governance specialists, advisory firms, proxy solicitors and corporate board members. IBN is a multifaceted communications organization committed to connecting companies with the investment community through its dynamic portfolio of 60-plus brands.

As media sponsor, IBN will leverage its complete corporate communications platform to increase awareness of the conference and expand the visibility of invited speakers and presenters as well as event sponsors.“At DealFlow, we are excited to renew our collaboration with IBN for the Activist Investor Conference 2024 event,” said DealFlow Events managing director Charlie Napolitano in the press release.“IBN has consistently provided state-of-the-art communications services, optimized our outreach to relevant audiences, and offered highly-effective media coverage. We appreciate IBN's ongoing support and look forward to a lasting partnership.”

About DealFlow Events

DealFlow Events is widely recognized as a symbol of quality. For more than two decades, DealFlow has created events that feature exclusive networking, education and business-development opportunities. In addition, DealFlow Events has produced more than 200 conferences, seminars and webcasts covering a variety of financial topics. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering high-quality content and professional networking opportunities. To learn more about the company, please visit .

