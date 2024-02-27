A Multipolar World: Perspectives From The Russophile Movement And Beyond

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Moscow hosted the Second Congress of the International Russophile Movement and the Forum on Multipolarity, bringing together around 350 representatives from 130 countries across Asia, Europe, Africa, Latin America, and North America. Opening the event, Maria Zakharova, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, underscored the inevitability of a shift towards a new world order, as reported by TV BRICS .

“Structural changes in the global economy, including the integration of artificial intelligence, communication, energy, biological, and nanotechnologies, alongside rising national self-awareness and cultural diversity, are accelerating the redistribution of development potential towards emerging economic powerhouses,” Zakharova stated.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the importance of fostering international ties for Russia.

“Russia remains committed to being a friendly and open nation, pursuing an independent, pragmatic, and peace-loving foreign policy based on the principles of the UN Charter,” Lavrov stressed.“Our current presidencies of BRICS and the Commonwealth of Independent States, along with our active participation in the EAEU, SCO, G20, and other multilateral forums, demonstrate our dedication to this goal. Additionally, we are actively fostering close ties with regional integration associations.”

Chang Weiwei, a leading expert on international relations from the Communist Party of China, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the outdated nature of a unipolar world order.

“Unipolarity is not only immoral and unjust but also irrelevant. This order will inevitably change as China, Russia, and BRICS strengthen their positions on the global stage, attracting new members from the Global South and East,” he said.

Oumy Sene, Secretary General of the“Kalinka” Cultural Centre in Senegal, expressed strong support for multipolarity, emphasizing its potential to offer alternative solutions for the world.

“Multipolarity is crucial, providing diverse options for the global community. We in Senegal are eager to join BRICS and believe that the sooner the alliance welcomes its applicants, the better,” Sene stated.

Mixed martial arts fighter Jeff Monson also participated in the forum, advocating for enhanced economic cooperation among BRICS nations.

“A common currency for BRICS countries, such as the ruble, could be a powerful solution, facilitating trade within the alliance,” Monson suggested.

The event's organizers envision the forum as a platform for intellectuals worldwide who advocate for a multipolar world order built on mutual respect. The International Russophile Movement, established in Moscow on March 14, 2023, aims to promote Russia's cultural and humanitarian presence internationally.