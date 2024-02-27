Paychex Ranks Fourth On List Of World's Top Training Organizations

(MENAFN- 3BL) ROCHESTER, N.Y., February 27, 2024 /3BL/ - Paychex, Inc. , a leading provider of integrated human capital management software solutions for human resources, employee benefits, insurance services, and payroll, has been recognized as one of the top training organizations in the world with a 2024 Training APEX Award, presented by Training magazine. Paychex ranked number four on the list that identifies organizations that excel at training and employee development. This is the company's 23rd consecutive appearance on the list and fourth consecutive year in the Top 10, earning Paychex a spot in the Training Hall of Fame.

“Over the last year, the Paychex Learning and Development organization has had a renewed focus and roadmap for improving skills and providing development opportunities for our 16,000 employees,” said Erica Toluhi , director of people strategy and talent management at Paychex.“It's an honor to again earn recognition as one of the world's top training organizations for a 23rd consecutive time and to be inducted into the Training Hall of Fame for our commitment to employee development and innovative training programs.”

The Training APEX Awards ranking is based on a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including demonstrated innovation and financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, and how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives. Winners demonstrate peak performance in employee training and development and organizational success.

The Paychex training programs recognized included:



Year-End Training Program: To ensure the company is prepared to meet the needs of customers during the high-volume end-of-the-year business activities and to support a successful year-end for employees, Paychex front-line service providers are trained on the latest regulations and most common situations involving year-end processing. Training topics are divided into three phases, with e-learning and workshops developed to address fringe benefits, W-2s/1099, and year-end adjustments.

Comprehensive and Integrated Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) Programs: To build stronger, more inclusive teams and communities, Paychex launched a comprehensive DEI Action Plan that included the Connection Mentoring Program, DEI and culture-specific training library, and formal Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRG). Optimizing with Technology and Analytics : Investments in technology, such as Artificial intelligence (AI), have helped optimize and innovate learning and development across the company. Examples include the sales organization using insights tools to improve selling skills, leveraging data to drive learning analysis discussions, upskilling learning instructors and designers to build a more skilled workforce, and gamification to drive more independent learning and provide additional application opportunities.

The complete Training APEX Awards list is available in the March issue of Training magazine and on trainingmag .

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is an industry-leading HCM company delivering a full suite of technology and advisory services in human resources, employee benefit solutions, insurance, and payroll. The company serves approximately 740,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. The more than 16,000 people at Paychex are committed to helping businesses succeed and building thriving communities where they work and live. To learn more, visit paychex .

