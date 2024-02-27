Applications Close Soon For The Biomimicry Launchpad

( MENAFN - 3BL) February 27, 2024 /3BL/ - The Biomimicry Institute is inviting nature-inspired scientists, engineers, designers, and early-stage entrepreneurs to embark on a transformative 10-week journey. Their free program offers unparalleled training, connections, and an in-person nature retreat, designed to help you turn your ideas into scalable solutions for environmental and social challenges. Apply now for the Biomimicry Launchpad and be a catalyst for positive change. Deadline is February 29th.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.