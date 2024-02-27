Amir Attends Official Dinner Banquet Held By French President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Paris: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani attended Tuesday the official dinner banquet hosted by President of the friendly French Republic HE Emmanuel Macron, in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation at the Elysee Palace.

At the beginning of the banquet, HE the French President delivered a speech in which he welcomed HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation, expressing the French Republics welcome and honor for this visit, and his great personal happiness with it.

His Excellency also praised by bilateral relations' achievements over the past years, reiterating his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir for the diplomatic efforts of the State of Qatar, regionally and internationally.

For his part, in a speech to mark the occasion, HH the Amir expressed his deep appreciation to HE the French President for the warm reception His Highness and the accompanying delegation were met with, stressing his keenness to continue joint work to consolidate bilateral relations at all levels, for the good and interest of the two friendly peoples.

HH the Amir also stressed what was agreed upon during the official discussions to increase the State of Qatars investments in France to 10 billion Euros in the coming years, which will be directed to strengthening strategic economic partnerships between the two countries.

During the speech, His Highness praised the city of Pariss preparations to host the 2024 Paris Olympics next summer. He expressed the State of Qatar's aspiration to cooperate in the success of organizing this global sporting event.

During the official dinner banquet, HH the Amir was awarded the Legion of Honor with the rank of "Chevalier" by HE the French President in appreciation of the efforts of His Highness in strengthening friendly relations between the two countries.

For his part, HH the Amir granted HE the French President the Founders Sword, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, as an embodiment of His Excellencys role in supporting and developing relations between the two countries.

The official dinner banquet was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir, businessmen and senior officials.

On the French side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers, members of the Senate and the National Assembly, businessmen and senior officials.