Senegalese Leaders Propose June 2 Election Date

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "(Bloomberg) -- Political, religious and civic leaders in Senegal have proposed that the country hold presidential elections in June, a recommendation that aims at ending weeks of instability in the West African nation.

The proposal was made after two days of talks in the capital, Dakar and will need the approval of President Macky Sall, whose second term is due to end on April 2. Sall has said he wants to step down at the end of his mandate.

“We proposed the elections should be held on June 2,” Pape Ibrahima Diagne, a prominent religious leader in Dakar who participated in the talks, said by phone.

“The president will stay in power until his successor takes over.”Read More: What's Gone Wrong in Normally Stable Senegal?: QuickTakeThe election was originally scheduled for Feb. 25 but Sall called it off, saying a postponement was necessary to avert tensions over the verification of presidential candidates. Lawmakers approved a constitutional change to facilitate the delay, which sparked violent protests, but that was ruled unlawful by the nation's Constitutional Council.

Sall convened the talks to chart a way forward, but they were boycotted by 17 of the 19 presidential candidates, who filed a complaint against him at the council. The court had said the election should take place as soon as possible, without specifying a date.

Senegal's constitution states that the office of the president passes to the parliamentary speaker in the event of a vacancy and fresh elections must be held within 90 days. The nation's laws provide for a campaign spanning three weeks and prescribes for a vote to be held at least one month before the president's term expires.

