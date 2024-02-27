India-US To Engage In Homeland Security Talks Today Counterterrorism, Cybersecurity Among 4 Key Agendas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India and the United States on Wednesday will be conducting a crucial dialogue on homeland security, focusing on topics such as counterterrorism, concerns related to Sikh radicals, cybersecurity, and aviation security, among other matters to the ANI news agency, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and his counterparts from the United States will lead the discussion in Delhi meeting is significant as this would provide another platform for India to raise these issues with the US.S Jaishankar answers why India-US ties bloomed during Donald Trump's presidencyThe previous homeland security dialogue took place in January 2022 homeland security dialogue. Key agendas1. According to ANI news agency, India is likely to discuss issues linked to Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and several fugitives residing in the US.2. India is expected to emphasise issues such as the exploitation of the digital sphere by terrorist organisations for disseminating radical ideologies, recruitment, and financing terrorism.3. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials are expected to seek collaboration with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)India-US deepen strategic alliance amid escalating China threat4. India will also table issues related to cyberattacks on its essential infrastructure, including banks, railways, power, and hospitals. In 2022, data from the government-operated All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was breached week, India and the US discussed ways of enhancing cooperation on a wide range of issues such as extradition, mobility of students and professionals, safe and legal migration, and protection of vulnerable women and children in New Delhi discussions took place during the 11th bilateral Consular Dialogue. The Indian delegation was led by KJ Srinivasa, Joint Secretary (CPV), and the US delegation was led by Ambassador Rena Bitter, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Consular Affairs.

