PM Modi In Tamil Nadu LIVE Updates: PM To Lay Foundation Stone Of Infra Projects Worth ₹17,300 Cr In Thoothukudi

- Live Mint) "PM Modi in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra today LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about ₹17,300 crore at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu at 9.45 am, before flying to Maharashtra today, February 28.
In Tamil Nadu, he will lay the foundation stone of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at O Port and launch India's first indigenous green hydrogen fuel cell inland waterway vessel under the Harit Nauka initiative.
He will also dedicate tourist facilities in 75 lighthouses across ten states and union territories. During his visit, PM Modi will dedicate rail projects for doubling the Vanchi Maniyachchi - Nagercoil rail line, developed for ₹1,477 crore, and dedicate four road projects in Tamil Nadu, developed at a total cost of about ₹4,586 crore Maharashtra, PM Modi will inaugurate and dedicate to the nation various development projects during a public program to be held in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on Wednesday. The program will be held at Bhari on the outskirts of Yavatmal city around 4.30 pm today. At the event, the prime minister will release benefits under the PM KISAN and other schemes. He will also inaugurate the statue of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya in Yavatmal city. PM Modi will release the 16th installment amount of more than ₹21,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through direct benefits transfer to beneficiaries. With this release, an amount of more than ₹3 lakh crore will be transferred to more than 11 crore farmers' families Minister Modi also will disburse ₹825 crore of Revolving Fund to 5.5 lakh women Self Help Groups (SHGs) across Maharashtra. PM Modi will also inaugurate multiple rail projects of more than ₹1,300 crore in Maharashtra. They include the Wardha-Kalamb broad gauge line (part of the Wardha-Yavatmal-Nanded new broad gauge line project) and the New Ashti-Amalner broad gauge line (part of the Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli new broad gauge line project). The new broad gauge lines will improve connectivity of the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and boost socio-economic development. The PM will also virtually flag off two train services during the program.
