Kerala News LIVE: Murder Accused Stabbed To Death In Kochi; Two Arrested

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.19 AM: Actress assault case: HC to consider cancellation of bail of Dileep today

The Kerala High Court will consider the plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Dileep, the 8th accused in the actress assault case. A single bench of Justice Sophie Thomas will consider the government's petition.

It is alleged that after being released on bail, Dileep tried to influence the witnesses and tried to tamper with the evidence. The government had approached the trial court with a demand to cancel Dileep's bail, but it was rejected. The government then approached the High Court.



8.10 AM: Murder accused stabbed to death in Kochi; two arrested

A murder accused was stabbed to death by a gang member in Palluruthy near Ernakulam on Tuesday evening. The deceased is Lalji of Kacheripady, who was the second accused in the Kumbalangi

Antony Lasar murder case in 2021. The police arrested the accused Chor Achu this morning. Fajis, the main accused in the case, was arrested yesterday.

Lalju was killed in a clash between two gangs.