Brazil’S Surge In Biopesticide Use Marks A Sustainable Agriculture Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Over the last five years, Brazil has witnessed a 45% yearly increase in biopesticide use.



This growth far exceeds the 6% seen in traditional agricultural chemicals. Now, biopesticides cover 70 million hectares in Brazil.



A recent symposium, in collaboration with international universities and Ballagro Agro Technology, highlighted this shift.



Wagner Bettiol from Embrapa Environment praised the jump to 616 biopesticide products since 2011. This boom, he said, comes from their easy use and affordability.



Paula Packer of Embrapa underlined the drive towards farming that respects the earth. She pointed to science-backed biological controls as key.







Soybean fields have especially benefited, with biopesticide-treated areas growing to 20 million hectares by 2023.



Bettiol credited policy changes for this success, forecasting a $27.9 billion global market by 2028.



Enrique Monte discussed Trichoderma's role. This fungus, adaptable to environments from deserts to polar regions, underscores biological control's potential.



Once viewed skeptically, such methods now gain global interest due to cost and ecological concerns.



Sergio Mazaro stressed the importance of incorporating Trichoderma into farming for disease management.



He noted the need for careful application and understanding of biological products.



Lecio Kaneco from Ballagro shared his company's success with Trichoderma. This reflects a broader move towards safer, sustainable pest control methods.



Brazil's experience shows how agriculture can evolve, marrying productivity with environmental care.

