Global Spread Of 5G: Key Insights And Growth In Latin America By 2030

Nations such as Brazil, Chile, and Urugua in Latin America are advancing in 5G adoption. Meanwhile, Colombia is just entering the 5G scene.



The GSMA's Annual Mobile Economy Report, unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, reveals that over 90 operators in 64 markets plan to deploy 5G soon.



By the close of 2023, the world had 1.6 billion 5G connections. Predictions set this figure at 5.5 billion by 2030.



Latin America is on track to secure 425 million 5G connections by 2030. This is a 55% jump from 2024, making it a leader in 5G adoption among emerging markets.







Last year, 5G formed just 5% of Latin America's total connections, equal to the fading 2G's share. 4G leads with 66% of connections.



Chile is at the forefront in Latin America, having auctioned 5G spectrums first in February 2021 to companies including Entel, Movistar, and WOM.



Brazil followed, completing its 5G auction in November of the same year and securing significant investment commitments. Uruguay and Colombia have also made strides in 5G deployment.



The pace of 5G rollout in Latin America contrasts with faster adoption in Europe, North America, and China. By 2030, 5G is expected to dominate, with 55% of all Latin American connections.







The Transformative Potential of 5G







The GSMA report forecasts a $930 billion boost from 5G to the global economy by 2030.



This growth benefits manufacturing, public administration, and services the most. By 2029, 5G will comprise 51% of global mobile connections.



Despite these advancements, challenges like phone affordability and digital literacy hinder wider adoption.



Currently, 3 billion people lack mobile internet access, even in areas with mobile broadband.



By the end of 2023, mobile internet users globally reached 58%, with mobile subscriptions hitting 5.6 billion.



This growth and the impending challenges underscore the transformative potential of 5G.



It not only revolutionizes connectivity but also propels economic development, emphasizing the need to overcome barriers to unlock its full potential.

