China Doubles Down On Brazilian Soybeans In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the early months of 2024, Brazil's soybean exports to China will have nearly doubled from the previous year.



Despite a lack of new large-volume sales, Brazil's exports are thriving on deals made when prices were more attractive.



According to the Secretariat of Foreign Trade (Secex), Brazil shipped 4.986 million tons of soybeans in the first half of February alone, closely matching the total for all of February 2023.



So far this year, Brazil has exported 7.841 million tons of soybeans, significantly up from 4.8 million tons in the same period last year, bringing in revenue of $2.224 billion USD.



This marks a record pace for Brazil's exports, highlighting soybeans as a key export commodity.







China, the leading buyer of Brazilian soybeans, continues to shape market trends and price formation.



Their cautious buying strategy, relying on stocked supplies from pandemic highs, reflects a broader, financially cautious approach to commodity purchases.



Over 40 million tons of the current soybean crop have been sold, with at least 30 million tons destined for China.



This strategic stockpiling by Chinese buyers allows them to wait for more favorable market conditions without risking a supply shortage.



The ongoing demand for soybeans is clear, with China playing a significant role in the global soy market.



Despite challenges, Brazil shipped 6 million of 7.8 million tons to China from January to February 2024, doubling 2023's amount.



This trend underscores China's reliance on Brazilian soybeans , a preference that has reshaped the global soy trade.







Brazil's Dominance in Soy Market and China's Influence







In 2023, Brazilian soybean exports to China surged by 29%, contrasting with a 14% decline in U.S. exports.



Brazil has emerged as a dominant force in the soy market, with exports growing 431% over the last two decades.



University of Illinois analysis: Brazil's soy market is increasingly reliant on China, with 73% of exports, surpassing the U.S. average of 51%.



This shift allows the U.S. to diversify its market, reducing its vulnerability to China's influence.



China's soybean imports have faced disruptions since 2019, attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and African swine fever outbreaks.



China's push for soy self-sufficiency adds uncertainty to global trade, emphasizing Brazil's crucial role in meeting Chinese demand.

