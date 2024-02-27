Record Fire Outbreak In Amazon During February

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This February, the Amazon faced a record-breaking number of fires. The National Institute for Space Research (Inpe) had spotted 2,924 fires by February 26.



This is the highest since 1999. Last year, parts of the forest, including Amazonas, saw more fires.



President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's team admitted firefighting efforts fell short, even after adding firefighters. El Niño's dry spells had experts worried earlier.



Despite cutting deforestation by half in 2023, the struggle against fires challenges the government's environmental goals. The Environment Ministry has yet to comment.



Fires increased by 298% compared to last February's 734. The final count for this February might rise, with daily updates from Inpe.







The Amazon's dry season runs from July to October. This makes the forest prone to fires. Dry air worsens this, making fire control tough.



Fires in the humid Amazon usually mean human involvement, often to clear land. Protecting this diverse forest is key to fighting climate change.



Deforestation remains a major cause of Brazil's greenhouse gas emissions.



Other areas also saw changes:







Pantanal fires rose from 9 to 69.



Caatinga fires dropped by 21%, from 185 to 146.



Cerrado saw a 17% decrease, from 759 to 627.



Pampa's fires were reduced by 58%, from 77 to 32.

Atlantic Forest's fires went up by 18%, from 271 to 320.



These fires matter. They harm the world's most diverse forest, impacting climate and biodiversity. Efforts to combat them reflect our commitment to the planet's health.