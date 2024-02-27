Strong Dollar: A Trend Beyond 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. dollar is showing remarkable strength, nearing its highest point since the pandemic. This comes as U.S. assets, especially stocks, surge.



The dollar now stands 17% higher than its 20-year average against other major currencies.



This strength is supported by the U.S. economy's resilience, leading to reduced bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts.



Higher interest rates may keep the dollar strong. The dollar's support comes from several areas, including economic growth, investment in U.S. assets, and advancements in technology.



These factors help maintain its global reserve currency status and suggest the dollar's strength is not just temporary but part of a long-term trend.







Experts argue that the U.S. economy's performance, investment attractiveness, and technological leadership are key to the dollar's strength.



Recent shifts in market bets and Federal Reserve outlooks reflect this. Economists now see U.S. growth at 2.1% for 2024, with a lower recession risk.



If U.S. growth and interest rates stay ahead, the dollar may remain strong. This strength is underpinned by U.S. productivity and technology companies' global reach.



For instance, big tech companies like Nvidia have fueled stock market rallies, attracting steady investment in the U.S.

Strong U.S. Asset Returns and Economic Dominance

The "Big Tech 7" stocks have outperformed global stocks, indicating strong U.S. asset returns. This makes the dollar a tough competitor.



The U.S. share in global investments has grown, highlighting its economic dominance.



This contrasts with slower growth in Europe and challenges in China, further supporting the dollar.



However, there are signs of changing market sentiment and potential challenges to the dollar's dominance.



Yet, the underlying trends suggest the dollar's strength is more than just a temporary phase, highlighting the unique position of the U.S. in the global economy.



This matters because a strong dollar influences global trade, investment flows, and economic stability worldwide.

