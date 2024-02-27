Yellen Highlights Brazil’S Potential In Global Supply Chains

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen praised Brazil for its promising role in global supply chains.



She urged Brazil to create a welcoming environment for private investments to flourish.



Yellen lauded Brazil's groundbreaking tax reform, highlighting its appeal to both American and global companies seeking operations within Brazil.



Marking two centuries of U.S.-Brazil diplomatic ties, she emphasized the economic bond, rooted in mutual values and strong economies, between the nations.







Yellen, aiming to diversify away from Chinese supply chains, sees Brazil as a pivotal ally.



She promised robust U.S. support but stressed Brazil's need to lower tariffs and meet OECD standards to draw foreign investors, benefiting both economies.



She highlighted Brazil's prime position in the shift to carbon neutrality, leveraging its renewable energy dominance.



This, Yellen argued, makes Brazil a key player as global economies integrate carbon costs into production.



Yellen sees opportunities in Brazil's green economy, highlighting clean energy, plant-based food, and cosmetics for bilateral growth.

