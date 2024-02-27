Wealth Taxes In Latin America: A Strategic Overview

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Latin America employs diverse strategies for taxing wealth. Colombia, Uruguay, and Argentina tax overall wealth.



Chile, Mexico, and Peru focus on specific assets, like real estate. Brazil targets the ultra-rich with a new tax.



This taxation sparks debate. Supporters see it as embodying fairness and redistribution.



Critics, citing the international firm Garrigues, argue it discourages savings and investment due to double taxation and impacts mobility.



Mauricio Piñeros of Gómez-Pinzón in Colombia criticizes these taxes as harmful and regressive.







He contrasts the repetitive burden on saved wealth with one-time consumption taxes, stressing their negative impact on saving.



Gómez-Pinzón notes that few OECD countries use wealth taxes.



Martín Litwak, of Litwak & Partners, sees them as harming the less wealthy and discouraging investment, potentially worsening poverty.



Litwak ranks taxes by their impact, prioritizing income and consumption taxes for fairness.



The effectiveness of wealth taxes in Latin America is mixed. Oxfam suggests a progressive tax could significantly reduce poverty.



However, Eduardo Fracchia from the IAE Business School questions their efficiency and the ability of governments to enforce them.



Piñeros warns that wealth taxes might drive people to invest abroad, especially if taxes exceed wealth returns, making them seem confiscatory.



The pandemic has renewed interest in wealth taxes globally, says CEPAL, aiming to address income inequality and tax base erosion.



Oxfam champions wealth taxes for reducing inequality and funding essential services.



However, Litwak cautions that they could hurt savings and growth, affecting the lower and middle classes the most.



This taxation debate highlights the struggle between fairness and economic impact, with global implications for inequality and growth.

