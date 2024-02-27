Stocks In Europe Climb, Led By Tech And Mining; German Shares Reach Peak

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday brought gains across Europe's main stock markets. The DAX index in Frankfurt hit a new high.



This happened as investors waited for inflation data. They believe this data will guide future decisions on interest rates.



The STOXX 600 index rose slightly by 0.18% to 496.33. A 1.7% increase in the mining sector helped this rise.



This sector bounced back from its lowest point in four months. It rose with the price of metals.



Tech stocks also went up by 1%. This is their highest point since December 2000.







The DAX index in Frankfurt did better than other regional indexes. It will gain 4.8% in 2024.



The STOXX 600 is up almost 4% this year. This follows a near 13% rise in 2023. The hope for soon-to-come rate cuts has driven these increases.



The market's momentum has slowed a bit. Investors are now focusing on important inflation figures from the eurozone and the US.



Last week, excitement about artificial intelligence (AI ) brought the STOXX 600 to a record level.







Market Insights and Sector Trends







Steve Sosnick , a chief strategist, notes the market has high hopes for rate cuts. Yet he agrees with the current outlook for a cut in June, based on inflation and economic trends.



Erik Thedeen, from the European Central Bank, hints at a possible rate cut in early 2024. This is due to decreasing inflation.



The healthcare sector saw a slight drop of 0.1%. Novo Nordisk, the company behind Wegovy, saw its shares fall by 4.5% in the day but ended 1.2% lower.



In London, the Financial Times index slightly dropped by 0.02% to 7,683.02.







Frankfurt's DAX rose by 0.76% to 17,556.49.



Paris' CAC-40 climbed by 0.23% to 7,948.40.



Milan's Ftse/Mib increased by 0.46% to 32,706.44.



Madrid's Ibex-35 fell by 0.24% to 10,113.80.

Lisbon's PSI20 went up by 0.65% to 6,220.07.



These movements matter as they reflect investors' reactions to economic indicators.They also show how sectors like tech and mining can influence market trends. This impacts investment decisions and economic forecasts worldwide.