Join us as a Development Manager: Unlocking Philanthropic Potential for a leading Law School!

Job no: 0056927

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Department: Advancement

Salary: UOM 8 – $115,137-$124,622 p.a. plus 17% super



Unlock philanthropic potential for a leading Law School Brilliant benefits and a flexible hybrid work environment!

About the Role

This role presents an excellent opportunity for a Development Manager who will lead individual gift discussions as well as collaborate with senior Advancement colleagues on larger gifts. You will be responsible for securing major gifts in the range of $100,000 to $500,000, working closely with Faculty staff to identify fundraising priorities and develop proposals. Additionally, you will assist in delivering on the strategic fundraising plan, building and maintaining relationships with current and prospective donors to meet annual income targets.

You will be supported by colleagues in the broader Advancement Shared Service team. This role offers a unique opportunity to work closely with academic leaders and professional staff within Australia's highest-rated law school.

Your responsibilities will include:



Work with fundraising colleagues and develop an annual plan to solicit prospective donors in support of philanthropic priorities

Focus on opportunities for securing gifts above $100,000

Identify fundraising priorities for the faculty and write detailed proposals Coordinate with internal and external stakeholders to ensure a seamless donor experience

Who we are looking for

We're looking for an individual who is a team player and possesses excellent interpersonal skills, with ability to negotiate and influence stakeholders effectively while building strong relationships. Exceptional written communication skills are also crucial for this role.

You will also have:



Demonstrated experience of working to develop and execute a successful, relationship-driven fundraising strategy, particularly as it relates to individual or organisational investment of $100,000 or more

A track of record in identifying, researching, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding donor relationship, both independently and as part of a team

Demonstrated record of operating successfully in a large and complex organisation Professional skills and knowledge of fundraising compliance in Australia, fund endowment and investments, and an understanding of major international and national trends in philanthropy

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Advancement



The Advancement Office aims to facilitate the establishment and maintenance of mutually beneficial relationships between the University and its alumni, friends and benefactors. It is responsible for the management of programs relating to alumni and benefactors, and provides services to and works collaboratively with faculties and other central administration areas.

The Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences (HASS) cluster provides philanthropic fundraising and alumni and stakeholder engagement services to five Faculties: Arts, Fine Arts & Music (FFAM), Business & Economics (FBE), Melbourne Law School (MLS), and the Faculty of Education (FoE). As part of the University's Advancement team, the HASS cluster is a supportive, professional and fun team of around 10 staff, who work collectively as required but have individual responsibilities for delivery. Reporting to the Director of Advancement (HASS), the Development Manager will work alongside several fundraising peers, and hold responsibility for securing gifts specifically for the Melbourne Law School (MLS).

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience, as it relates to the following selection criteria:

Demonstrated experience of working to develop and execute a successful, relationship-driven fundraising (or engagement/ sales) strategy, particularly as it relates to individual or organisational investment of $100,000 or more.A track record in identifying, researching, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding donor relationships, both independently and as part of a team.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Susan via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.

Applications close: Tuesday 12 March 2024 11:55 PM Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)

Position Description: Candidate Pack Development Manager MLS