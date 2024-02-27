Taiwan Welcomes Trade Mission From St Lucia

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIWAN / ST LUCIA, (TaiwanToday) – The arrival of a delegation from Saint Lucia on February 25, 2024, is sincerely welcomed by the government and people of Taiwan, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). Led by Emma Hippolyte, minister of commerce, business development, investment and consumer affairs, the group also includes Sophia Michelle Alfay-Henry, the ministry's permanent secretary, and Sunita Daniel, CEO of Export St Lucia.

“During their six-day stay, the delegation will attend a banquet hosted by vice foreign minister Remus Li-kuo Chen, visit the ministries of digital and economic affairs and call on the Taipei City-based Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), Taiwan Design Research Institute and Taipei Bakery Association,” the MOFA said, adding that“the aim of the trip is to enhance bilateral trade and investment.”

Members will also tour cultural and economic facilities in the capital such as the landmark Taipei 101; National Palace Museum; Songshan Cultural and Creative Park; and T-Fashion, a contingent that connects fashion brands, designers and universities to promote the industry, the ministry added.

According to the MOFA, Saint Lucia is a staunch ally that has consistently supported Taiwan in the international arena. The two countries have cooperated closely in areas spanning agriculture, climate resilience, economy, education, information and communications technology, medical care and women's empowerment, with results highly received by the people of Saint Lucia, the ministry said.

