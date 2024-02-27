Guyana’S Approach Will Push CARICOM’S Agenda Forward, Says Vice President Jagdeo

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) GEORGETOWN, Guyana (DPI) – Guyana's president, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali takes on the chairmanship of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). His government's result-oriented approach to moving development will push the region's agenda forward, says vice president Dr Bharrat Jagdeo,“several pressing issues, including the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) and the progress towards implementing the free movement of all Caribbean nationals, climate change, financing, and regional security will be tackled under president Ali's chairmanship.”

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on the sidelines of the 46th regular meeting of the conference of heads of government of CARICOM at the Marriott Hotel in Georgetown on Monday, Dr Jagdeo expressed confidence that these longstanding issues could be resolved.

“We need to be very result-oriented in our discussions and I think that's the value-added that Guyana brings. A lot of the issues have been on the agenda for a very long time. But given our approach to moving things...That can, as I said before, nudge the agenda along,” Dr Jagdeo expressed. Guyana is pleased to host the 46th regular meeting which allows the Caribbean Community to fully capture and understand the transformation of Guyana.

Several other top officials visiting from the United States, United Arab Emirates, and Canada will also witness the country's exponential change.

“We've had comments from almost all the heads about the exciting changes in our country. People see this; it's very visible. When you come into the country, it's not the transformation in terms of buildings and infrastructures, but it's the energy and great hope among our people. They're all looking forward to a brighter day,” he asserted.

Meanwhile, major announcements will be made from countries including the United Kingdom (UK) concerning increased financing for Guyana.

“All of this is because of the changes here. There was a time when it was difficult to access financing around the world. Now, we have large numbers of these countries willingly offering programmes because they've seen our approach towards sustainability,” Dr Jagdeo explained.

The 46th regular meeting of the conference of heads of government of CARICOM will see prominent figures such as Brazilian president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva engaging Caribbean leaders.

The conference will conclude on Wednesday with a press conference at the Marriott Hotel.

