OAS Observation Mission In El Salvador For Municipal And PARLACEN Elections

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) USA / El Salvador – The Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) for the elections for municipal offices and deputies to the Central American Parliament (PARLACEN) on March 3 in El Salvador, led by the former vice president and former foreign minister of Panama Isabel de Saint Malo, began its activities in the country.

The OAS Mission, made up of 30 people from 14 countries, is already observing the preparations for Sunday's elections. In this context, a group of experts is carrying out an analysis on issues related to the process such as electoral organization and technology, electoral justice, and women's political participation.

During their deployment, the members of the Mission will meet with electoral and government authorities, representatives of parties and civil society. Likewise, on Sunday they will visit voting centers in the 14 departments of the country.

After the election, the Mission will present a preliminary report with its observations and recommendations, with the objective of supporting the strengthening of electoral processes in El Salvador.

This is the 18th Mission that the OAS has deployed in the country, and it is possible thanks to the financial contributions of Canada, the United States, France, Panama and Peru.

