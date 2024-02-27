Iraq Cuts Customs Duties On Live Animals

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.
The Ministerial Council for the Economy, chaired by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fouad Hussein, has approved a request from the Ministry of Agriculture to reduce customs duties on live animals imported for slaughtering and breeding purposes.
According to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), the decision was taken due to the high market price of red meat.
Customs duties on imported live animals for slaughtering and breeding purposes (livestock and sheep) will be reduced by 50 percent for one year.
(Source: INA)
