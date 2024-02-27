Infants In Northern Gaza Are Dying Of Dehydration, Malnutrition, Says Palestinian Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 27 (Petra) - Dr. Ashraf Al-Qedra, spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza, said that the ministry has begun to monitor cases of death among infants due to dehydration and malnutrition in northern Gaza. Two infants have already died from dehydration and malnutrition at Kamal Adwan Hospital.In a statement published on the ministry's website on Tuesday, Al-Qedra warned that dehydration and malnutrition will claim the lives of thousands of children and pregnant women in the Gaza Strip.He called on international organizations to conduct a comprehensive medical survey in shelters to identify and treat those suffering from dehydration and malnutrition and to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.He added that the UN organizations have moral and functional responsibilities to protect children and women and to provide all the means of survival from the famine that is afflicting the Gaza Strip.He renewed his call on the international community to stop the crimes of genocide committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip through "targeting, starvation, and epidemics."