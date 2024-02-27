ENTSO-E Increases Ukraine's Maximum Electricity Export Capacity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) has increased the maximum capacity limit on Ukraine's electricity exports to 550 megawatts.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrenergo National Power Company Management Board Chairman Volodymyr Kudrytskyi on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Starting from March 1, 2024, the maximum limit on the export of Ukrainian-produced electricity from Ukraine and Moldova to EU countries will increase to 550 megawatt-hours,” Kudrytskyi wrote.

The corresponding decision was made by ENTSO-E operators on February 26, 2024, which increased the export capacity of interstate crossings by 150 megawatts.

“This capacity is equal to an additional thermal power unit,” Kudrytskyi noted.

In his words, the ENTSO-E's decision confirms continued efforts to improve Ukraine's energy system.

According to Kudrytskyi, a rise in electricity exports also indicates the country's economic recovery.

A reminder that, on February 23, 2024, Ukraine resumed electricity trade with Hungary.