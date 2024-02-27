US Pres. Tackles Need To Keep Funding Gov't With Top Lawmakers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met Tuesday with Leader Schumer, Leader McConnell, Speaker Johnson, and Leader Jeffries in the Oval Office about the urgency of keeping the government open and passing the bipartisan national security supplemental.

A statement by the White House said the President made clear that Congress must take swift action to fund the government and prevent a shutdown.

A shutdown is unacceptable and would cause needless damage to hardworking families, our economy, and our national security.

He emphasized that the only path forward is through bipartisan funding bills that deliver for the American people and are free of any extreme policies.

The President also emphasized the urgent need for Congress to continue standing with Ukraine as it defends itself every day against Russia's brutal invasion. He discussed how Ukraine has lost ground on the battlefield in recent weeks and is being forced to ration ammunition and supplies due to Congressional inaction.

He underscored the importance of the bipartisan national security supplemental, which passed the Senate with overwhelming bipartisan support and would pass in the House if it was brought to a vote.

He made clear that in addition to arming Ukraine and investing in America's defense industrial base, the bill would help Israel defend itself against Hamas, and provide more humanitarian aid for those impacted by conflicts around the world, including Palestinian civilians who are experiencing dire humanitarian conditions.

Meanwhile, top congressional leaders from both parties emerged from a meeting with President Biden at the White House expressing optimism about avoiding a government shutdown ahead of a Saturday deadline to approve more funding.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries met with the president and vice president in the Oval Office to discuss the effort to keep the government open beyond March 1.

The top Democrats described the meeting as "productive" and "intense," and said they worked to find a path forward on government funding and on a supplemental foreign aid package.

"We're making good progress and we're hopeful we can get this done really quickly," Schumer said.

Schumer explained that Johnson said "unequivocally" that he wants to avoid a government shutdown.

The New York Democrat said they made clear that that likely means passing a short-term measure to keep the government funded.

Speaking after Schumer, Johnson said he is "very optimistic" about approving more funding before the deadline. (end)

