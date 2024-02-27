Qatar: Deliberate Starvation Of Palestinians Real Catastrophe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Qatari said, Tuesday, that the deliberate starvation of the Palestinian people, not only the Gaza Strip but in general is a real catastrophe that should not be tolerated, indicating the need for the international community to stand clearly against such matter.

The Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majid Al-Ansari, made the remarks in his weekly media briefing, adding that "what we see on television reflects the bitter humanitarian situation and the catastrophic situation in northern Gaza, with more than 300,000 people without food, medicine, water, electricity, or any form of access."

Al-Ansari warned that any aid provided to the Gaza Strip is a very small portion of what the residents of the Strip need, and that there are two and a half million people living in the complete absence of health and emergency services, including more than a million people living in tents in the south of the Strip, stressing on the urgency of introducing aid openly and without restrictions, noting that this is what Qatar always has been emphasizing.

The spokesman expressed appreciation for the efforts of many countries and regional and international partners in the context of delivering aid to the brothers in Gaza.

He pointed out that the air bridge that Qatar started for the Egyptian city of Al-Arish to deliver aid into Gaza reached more than 80 aircraft, and that the challenges surrounding the entry of this aid are great and continuing, noting that reports speak of a noticeable decline in relief work and the entry of aid, all of which leads to a further deterioration of the humanitarian situation.

Al-Ansari stressed on the need for the international community to stand seriously against this clear violation of international law.

Regarding the mediation efforts currently underway, Al-Ansari pointed out that the State of Qatar, in cooperation with its partners, is seeking to stop the fighting before the holy month of Ramadan, stressing that pressure continues to reach an agreement.

Al-Ansari expressed his ambition to "reach it soon and announce it before the holy month," explaining that the situation on the ground has many obstacles and many problems.

He also expressed anguish that the introduction of humanitarian aid is one of the matters on the negotiating table, stressing that such humanitarian aspect should not be part of the negotiations.

What is happening in the Gaza Strip is a true violation of international law and a flagrant violation of all international norms and conventions related to sparing civilians the scourge of war, the spokesman added. (end)

