Macron Pushes War Against Russia, EU Has No Plan B

Macron's comments this way:

Macron said that“he and the other 21 European leaders present did not agree on deploying military personnel” to Ukraine – but the prospect was discussed openly.

“Nothing should be ruled out,” [Macron] said.“We will do anything we can to prevent Russia from winning this war.”

In almost the blink of an eye German Chancellor Olaf Scholz​, who attended the meeting that took place in Paris, claimed that the question was debated but that European leaders unanimously rejected sending troops to fight in Ukraine against Russia. He was backed up by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (the same fellow who gave“permission” to Ukraine to bomb Russia with its forthcoming F-16s).

Macron's proposal to send NATO troops to Ukraine and its apparent total rejection suggest that Europe has no“Plan B” in respect to Ukraine, other than to push more weapons to the Ukrainians in the furtive hope the weapons may turn out to delay the inevitable.

The public reaction to Macron's pronunciamento was very negative. In an Instant poll asking“Are you willing to send French ground troops to Ukraine?” the French public said“no” by more than 3 to 1.

Marie Le Pen, the chief French opposition leader, took immediate issue with Macron:“Je ne sais pas si chacun se rend compte de la gravité d'une telle déclaration. Emmanuel Macron joue au chef de guerre mais c'est la vie de nos enfants dont il parle avec autant d'insouciance. C'est la paix ou la guerre dans notre pays dont il s'agit.​” [I don't know if everyone realizes the seriousness of such a statement. Emmanuel Macron plays the war leader but it is the lives of our children that he speaks about with such carelessness. It is peace or war in our country that is at stake.​]

​The Paris meeting was organized by the EU to show solidarity with Ukraine at a time when support for Ukraine is slipping in Europe and the United States.

Stoltenberg (left) and Schulz reject Macron's Call for NATO Troops in Ukraine.