Today’S Football Matches: Viewing Options And Schedules


2/27/2024 3:24:06 PM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football highlights feature the England FA Cup match between Manchester City and Luton and Brazil's Copa do Brasil matches.

The day also includes a Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Sociedad and Mallorca, along with Copa Libertadores and Scottish Premiership games.
Where to Watch Today's Football Matches Live
Copa do Brasil


  • 19:15: Athletic vs. Volta Redonda: Sport and Premiere
  • 20:00: Iguatu vs. Juventude, Prime Video
  • 21:30: Marcílio Dias vs. Vasco da Gama, Sport and Premiere



FA Cup

  • 16:30: Bournemouth vs. Leicester, ESPN and Star+
  • 16:45: Blackburn Rovers vs. Newcastle, Star+
  • 17:00: Luton vs. Manchester City , ESPN and Star+

Copa del Rey (semi-final)

  • 17:30: Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca, ESPN and Star+

Copa Libertadores

  • 19:00: Palestino vs. Portuguesa-VEN, ESPN, and Star+
  • 21:30: RB Bragantino vs. Águilas Doradas, Paramount+
  • 21:30: Sporting Cristal vs. Always Ready, Paramount+

Scottish Premiership

  • 17:00: Ross County vs. St. Mirren, Star+

Special Highlight: Manchester City Match Broadcast Details

  • The Luton vs. Manchester City match, kicking off at 17:00, will be live on ESPN and Star+.

Additional Highlights

  • Manchester City vs. Luton: Viewing details, kickoff time, and line-ups for the FA Cup match.
  • Vasco vs. Marcílio Dias: Where to watch, kickoff time, and line-ups for the Copa do Brasil match.
  • Coritiba token holders receive over R$1 million from the sale of player Dodô.
  • Vasco's match today against Marcílio Dias at 21:00 will be aired live on Sportv and Premiere.
  • The Juventude vs. Iguatu Copa do Brasil match will be broadcast live on Prime Video at 20:00.

No matches will be aired on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band today.

Closed TV Broadcast Details

Sportv

  • 19:15: Athletic vs. Volta Redonda, Copa do Brasil
  • 21:30: Marcílio Dias vs. Vasco da Gama, Copa do Brasil

Premiere

  • 19:15: Athletic vs. Volta Redonda, Copa do Brasil
  • 21:30: Marcílio Dias vs. Vasco da Gama, Copa do Brasil

ESPN

  • 16:30: Bournemouth vs. Leicester, FA Cup
  • 17:00: Luton vs. Manchester City, FA Cup
  • 17:30: Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca, Copa del Rey (semi-final)
  • 19:00: Palestino vs. Portuguesa-VEN Copa Libertadores

Live and online viewing options

Star+

  • FA Cup, Copa del Rey, Copa Libertadores, and Scottish Premiership matches listed above.

Prime Video

  • 20:00: Iguatu vs. Juventude, Copa do Brasil

Paramount+

  • 21:30: RB Bragantino vs. Águilas Doradas and Sporting Cristal vs. Always Ready, Copa Libertadores

Globoplay

  • Copa do Brasil matches featuring Athletic vs. Volta Redonda and Marcílio Dias vs. Vasco da Gama.

