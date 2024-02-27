Today’S Football Matches: Viewing Options And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football highlights feature the England FA Cup match between Manchester City and Luton and Brazil's Copa do Brasil matches.



The day also includes a Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Sociedad and Mallorca, along with Copa Libertadores and Scottish Premiership games.

Where to Watch Today's Football Matches Live

Copa do Brasil







19:15: Athletic vs. Volta Redonda: Sport and Premiere



20:00: Iguatu vs. Juventude, Prime Video

21:30: Marcílio Dias vs. Vasco da Gama, Sport and Premiere







16:30: Bournemouth vs. Leicester, ESPN and Star+



16:45: Blackburn Rovers vs. Newcastle, Star+

17:00: Luton vs. Manchester City , ESPN and Star+





17:30: Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca, ESPN and Star+







19:00: Palestino vs. Portuguesa-VEN, ESPN, and Star+



21:30: RB Bragantino vs. Águilas Doradas, Paramount+

21:30: Sporting Cristal vs. Always Ready, Paramount+





17:00: Ross County vs. St. Mirren, Star+





The Luton vs. Manchester City match, kicking off at 17:00, will be live on ESPN and Star+.







Manchester City vs. Luton: Viewing details, kickoff time, and line-ups for the FA Cup match.



Vasco vs. Marcílio Dias: Where to watch, kickoff time, and line-ups for the Copa do Brasil match.



Coritiba token holders receive over R$1 million from the sale of player Dodô.



Vasco's match today against Marcílio Dias at 21:00 will be aired live on Sportv and Premiere.

The Juventude vs. Iguatu Copa do Brasil match will be broadcast live on Prime Video at 20:00.







