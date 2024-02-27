Today’S Football Matches: Viewing Options And Schedules

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's football highlights feature the England FA Cup match between Manchester City and Luton and Brazil's Copa do Brasil matches.
The day also includes a Copa del Rey semi-final between Real Sociedad and Mallorca, along with Copa Libertadores and Scottish Premiership games.
Where to Watch Today's Football Matches Live
Copa do Brasil
19:15: Athletic vs. Volta Redonda: Sport and Premiere
20:00: Iguatu vs. Juventude, Prime Video
21:30: Marcílio Dias vs. Vasco da Gama, Sport and Premiere
FA Cup
16:30: Bournemouth vs. Leicester, ESPN and Star+
16:45: Blackburn Rovers vs. Newcastle, Star+
17:00: Luton vs. Manchester City , ESPN and Star+
Copa del Rey (semi-final)
17:30: Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca, ESPN and Star+
Copa Libertadores
19:00: Palestino vs. Portuguesa-VEN, ESPN, and Star+
21:30: RB Bragantino vs. Águilas Doradas, Paramount+
21:30: Sporting Cristal vs. Always Ready, Paramount+
Scottish Premiership
17:00: Ross County vs. St. Mirren, Star+
Special Highlight: Manchester City Match Broadcast Details
The Luton vs. Manchester City match, kicking off at 17:00, will be live on ESPN and Star+.
Additional Highlights
Manchester City vs. Luton: Viewing details, kickoff time, and line-ups for the FA Cup match.
Vasco vs. Marcílio Dias: Where to watch, kickoff time, and line-ups for the Copa do Brasil match.
Coritiba token holders receive over R$1 million from the sale of player Dodô.
Vasco's match today against Marcílio Dias at 21:00 will be aired live on Sportv and Premiere.
The Juventude vs. Iguatu Copa do Brasil match will be broadcast live on Prime Video at 20:00.
No matches will be aired on Globo, SBT, Record, or Band today.
Closed TV Broadcast Details
Sportv
19:15: Athletic vs. Volta Redonda, Copa do Brasil
21:30: Marcílio Dias vs. Vasco da Gama, Copa do Brasil
Premiere
19:15: Athletic vs. Volta Redonda, Copa do Brasil
21:30: Marcílio Dias vs. Vasco da Gama, Copa do Brasil
ESPN
16:30: Bournemouth vs. Leicester, FA Cup
17:00: Luton vs. Manchester City, FA Cup
17:30: Real Sociedad vs. Mallorca, Copa del Rey (semi-final)
19:00: Palestino vs. Portuguesa-VEN Copa Libertadores
Live and online viewing options
Star+
FA Cup, Copa del Rey, Copa Libertadores, and Scottish Premiership matches listed above.
Prime Video
20:00: Iguatu vs. Juventude, Copa do Brasil
Paramount+
21:30: RB Bragantino vs. Águilas Doradas and Sporting Cristal vs. Always Ready, Copa Libertadores
Globoplay
Copa do Brasil matches featuring Athletic vs. Volta Redonda and Marcílio Dias vs. Vasco da Gama.
MENAFN27022024007421016031ID1107907774
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.