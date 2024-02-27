Brazil Set To Lead Peanut Oil Exports In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, Brazil ranked 12th in the world for peanut farming but led in peanut oil exports. By February 2024, industry leaders had gathered in Itaju, São Paulo.



They aimed to discuss the upcoming crop and innovations. These efforts are set to keep Brazil at the forefront of the global peanut oil market.



The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA ) reports Brazil traded 86,000 tons of peanut oil, topping the export charts.



CRAS Brazil's CEO, Rodrigo Chitarelli, sees great promise for Brazil on the world stage. He notes that China, which buys 80% of Brazil's peanut oil, is demanding more.



Chitarelli believes that by planting more peanuts and improving quality, Brazil can increase its exports. He has already expanded his factory's output to meet this growing demand.







The 2023–24 peanut growing season in Brazil is promising, with a 15% increase in the area planted and a 2% production boost.



This is in spite of unpredictable weather and high temperatures.



Renata Martins Sampaio, an economic researcher, warns that these climate conditions could pose risks to peanut farming and exports.



Yet Chitarelli is optimistic. He expects February's anticipated rains to enhance the crop, helping Brazil meet its export targets.







Advancing Seed Variety at Itaju Meeting







At the Itaju meeting, the importance of seed variety was a key topic.



The Agronomic Institute of Campinas (IAC) and Embrapa introduced new seed types to improve crop quality and efficiency.



IAC researcher Ignácio Godoy highlighted efforts to adapt peanut farming to modern methods. These changes cater to both local and international markets.



Itaju remains a critical hub for Brazil's peanut oil industry, significantly aiding in the country's exports.



With ongoing research and development, Brazil is set to maintain its dominant position in the peanut oil export market in 2024 and beyond.



However, this leadership in peanut oil exports matters. It not only boosts Brazil's economy but also places the country as a key player in global agricultural trade.



The focus on quality, innovation, and adaptation to climate challenges shows Brazil's commitment to sustainable farming and global food security.

