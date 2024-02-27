Venezuela Intensifies Clampdown On Civil Society

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela has taken a concerning turn with the detention of Rocío San Miguel, a leading expert on military affairs and president of the watchdog group Control Ciudadano, at an airport near Caracas.



Accused of plotting against President Nicolás Maduro, her whereabouts were unknown for days. Her family faced a similar fate before their release.



This event marks a worrying trend as the government intensifies its crackdown on civil society, especially with presidential elections looming.



The government's actions extend beyond San Miguel's arrest.



It branded Amnesty International a U.S. puppet and expelled U.N. human rights advocates for criticizing the detention.



This crackdown hints at a possible strategy to quell civil society's voice, reminiscent of Nicaragua's nearly silenced civil society.







Observers note the government's unpopularity and diminished resources. Despite a weakened opposition, civil society remains vocal and is now facing heightened repression.



Recent months saw the arrest of opposition and civil society figures, with their offices vandalized.



A proposed law threatens to further restrict NGOs by demanding they re-register under strict conditions, risking many organizations' closure.



Critics dub it the "anti-society law," burdening Venezuela's 9,900 NGOs with extensive reporting, endangering smaller entities.



Another legislative effort, the "anti-solidarity law," seeks to control foreign donations, potentially strangling NGOs crucial for humanitarian aid and human right monitoring.



Crackdown and proposed laws indicate increased oppression, risking aid for millions amid Venezuela's economic crisis.



Government tactics against civil society jeopardize humanitarian and democratic efforts in Venezuela, stressing the need for international support.

