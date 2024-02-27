Emiratis And Italians Create Venture For Building Advanced Naval Ships Globally

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) EDGE, from the UAE, and Italy's Fincantieri now partner in a venture. They aim to lead in building advanced naval ships globally.



EDGE owns 51% of this venture, bringing a portfolio worth about 30 billion euros. Fincantieri will manage operations.



Based in Abu Dhabi, this venture gets first pick on non-NATO orders. This benefits from the UAE's government deals and export financing, plus strategic NAT country orders.



The deal was made official in Rome, Italy, with key defense and Fincantieri leaders present. Additionally, this venture is a big leap in offering naval products worldwide.



It shows a drive for global reach, sharing new ideas, and creating innovative ship designs. This move greatly boosts EDGE's ship design and construction abilities.







It now covers more types of ships, enriching its maritime solutions. They even plan to start a medium submarine program, waiting on certain approvals.



Hamad Al Marar, EDGE's CEO, shared,“This venture widens our shipbuilding reach and sets new collaboration standards in the maritime world.



It's about innovating with Fincantieri's help to tap into worldwide markets. It's a strategic move towards more technological progress and better naval defenses.”



This venture will handle sales, business activities, and engineering for design and service. It will develop and own new shared ideas, keeping rights to all future designs.

Empowering Emirati Talent in Shipbuilding Innovation

It also aims to create a special design team, offering great chances for skilled Emiratis and using global talent for this bold, strategic move.



Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Fincantieri, said,“Joining with EDGE, we aim to build a standout industrial platform.



In addition, it will tackle market chances with a unique approach, from the UAE to the world.”



Fincantieri, with a rich history of over 7,000 ships, is a key naval and cruise industry supplier.



However, this partnership is key to changing global shipbuilding.



It highlights the leadership and commitment of both firms to innovate, share knowledge, and grow worldwide.

MENAFN27022024007421016031ID1107907767