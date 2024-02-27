Global Linerless Labels Market Size, Share To Witness Significant Revenue Growth During The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Global Linerless Labels Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 5.97%

An important factor in establishing a brand's reputation is labeling. According to brand owners, labels are needed to run ongoing marketing campaigns, produce seasonal and regional variations, and respond to market changes more quickly. An adhesive label frequently includes a face stock, adhesive, and release liner. However, due to growing worries about liner waste, linerless labels are significantly gaining ground in the packaging and labeling sector. The liner is specifically designed to be removed from labels without liners, also known as liner-free labels or labels without a back, and replaced with a release coating applied to the label after printing the contents.

Market Dynamics

Rising Demand for Packaged Food and Beverages Drives the Global Market

The demand for packaged foods and beverages has grown significantly, driving the price of labels without liners and expanding the market. Several government-issued industry guidelines for packaged foods have also influenced the demand for linerless labels. Labeling is important because the FDA requires that processed and packaged goods include nutritional information. Consumer packaged goods must also be able to track the path of their products under the Food Safety Modernization Act by, at the very least, identifying the immediate supplier and recipient (other than retailers to consumers). These laws make it simpler to use linerless labels on packaged foods.

Growing Innovation in Linerless Labels Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The label industry's adoption of new technologies and innovations is accelerating quickly. ETI linerless applicators and multi-layer labels made by Coveris Holdings SA (US) are recent innovations meant to produce various shapes and sizes of labels. A printing press performs the ETI adaptor, which changes the linerless tape into different shapes or sizes. The linerless labels market has been exposed to innovations and developments regarding goods, machinery, equipment, and printing technologies. The use of biodegradable materials is one of the biggest trends currently on the market, which is expected to create opportunities for market growth.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant contributor

to the global linerless labels market and is expected to grow at a

CAGR of 6.80%

during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, linerless labels are increasingly used in retail and other end-user industries, particularly in China, India, and Japan. Consumption of packaged and processed food is growing due to the area's quick industrialization and urbanization, promoting the market under study's growth. For example, the National Bureau of Statistics of China estimates that 64.8% of the world's population will live in cities in 2021. In addition, the growing demand for food has led to China having one of the world's largest food and beverage industries. The need for frozen food in China is also expected to rise further due to the government lowering the import tariff barriers for frozen food and the quickening growth of food outlets.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period. The region is known for being a pioneer in adopting cutting-edge technology. A shift in trend has occurred due to the significant increase in demand for products that satisfy the sustainability criterion in recent years. The European Commission's strategic approach to achieving sustainable development in Europe is responsible for this growth. Since linerless labels eliminate the need for liners, the market under study is expected to grow in the European continent. In addition, labeling is important because the FDA requires that processed and packaged goods include nutritional information. The food and healthcare sectors are the nation's main demand generators. Additionally, the country is the largest online retail market in the world. Due to the increasing use of mobile internet and social networking, social media marketing has emerged as a crucial channel through which businesses will most likely increase their e-commerce investment in the coming years.

Key Highlights



The global linerless labels market was valued at USD 1,742.43 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 2,936.3 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the printing technology, the global linerless labels market is bifurcated into gravure, flexography, and digital. The digital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.98% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user industry, the global linerless labels market is bifurcated into food, beverage, healthcare, cosmetics, household, industrial, and logistics. The logistics segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the most significant contributor to the global linerless labels market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.80% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The global linerless labels market's major key players are



Hub Labels Inc

Reflex Labels Ltd

Skanem AS

Nastar Inc.

Optimum Group

SATO Europe GmbH

ProPrint Group

Innovia Films (CCL Industries)

Coveris, Lexit Group AS

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

Gipako UAB.



Market News



In May 2022, CCL Industries Inc. ("CCL"), a leader in specialty label, security, and packaging solutions for multinational corporations, governmental organizations, small businesses, and consumers, announced plans for a sizable expansion at its Innovia business unit close to Leipzig in Germany. To meet the rising, sustainability-driven demand for materials with lower resin contents, a new 8 m wide multi-layer co-extrusion line will manufacture highly engineered thin gauge label films.

In December 2022, Coveris invested more than EUR 1.5 million to strengthen its ability to produce linerless labels. With investments in wide web printing presses and site infrastructure upgrades, Coveris' specialized linerless label facility in Spalding, Lincolnshire (UK) increases production capacity, pursues best-in-class print quality, and strives for increased manufacturing efficiencies to support its sustainability strategy: No Waste.



Global Linerless Labels Market: Segmentation

By Printing Technology



Gravure

Flexography

Digital



By End-User Industry



Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Household

Industrial

Logistics



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



