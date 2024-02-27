Aldar And Heroes Of Hope Inaugural Games Of Hope Set To Inspire In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Abu Dhabi, UAE– Aldar and Heroes of Hope prepare to host a revolutionary event set to redefine the standards of athleticism for individuals of determination. On Sunday, March 3rd, from 8 to 11 am, Mamsha Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi will proudly host the inaugural Games of Hope, a fitness event dedicated to showcasing the extraordinary athletic talents of People of Determination. The Games of Hope, spearheaded by Heroes of Hope, a non-profit organisation founded by Hollie Murphy, aims to engage People of Determination in the UAE and showcase their athleticism. Since its inception in 2018, Heroes of Hope has been dedicated to empowering these athletes to participate in various competitions, including Grit Games, WODon3, Hyrox, Precision, and Spartan races, many of which previously lacked the participation of People of Determination. Aldar, the master developer of integrated, liveable, and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, stands as the headline partner for the Games of Hope, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to supporting inclusive and empowering initiatives. As a major supporter of the event, Aldar underscores the importance of creating opportunities for all individuals to thrive and succeed, regardless of their background or abilities. Through its sponsorship, Aldar shows dedication to fostering a more inclusive and diverse society where everyone has the chance to showcase their talents and achieve their full potential. “Holding the Games of Hope has been a dream of ours since the inception of Heroes of Hope. It's not just another event; it's a celebration of resilience, determination, and the incredible spirit of our People of Determination community. We are immensely grateful to Aldar for their unwavering support and belief in our mission. Their partnership has been instrumental in making this event a reality, and we look forward to inspiring countless individuals through the Games of Hope.” – Hollie Murphy, Founder of Heroes of Hope. Salwa Al Maflahi, Group Director of Sustainability and CSR, at Aldar said: As a business that firmly believes in the value of community, Aldar continues to support People of Determination to reach their full potential in Abu Dhabi and beyond. We are extremely proud to be involved in the inaugural Games of Hope and look forward to witnessing an event that will not only engage today's athletes but also inspire young People of Determination to live active and healthy lives.” The workout showcased in the Games of Hope embodies a rigorous functional/CrossFit-style regimen designed to challenge participants both physically and mentally. Its dynamic exercises and intense intervals are crafted to push athletes to their limits, fostering an environment where individuals can test their strength, endurance, and resilience. While the workout is inherently demanding, adjustments are made to accommodate varying fitness levels, ensuring that all participants can engage in the event comfortably and safely. Whether seasoned athletes or newcomers, everyone is encouraged to partake in this exhilarating experience tailored to their abilities, fostering inclusivity and camaraderie within the Games of Hope community. About Aldar: Aldar is the leading real estate developer, manager, and investor in Abu Dhabi, with a growing presence across the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and North Africa, and Europe. The company has two core business segments, Aldar Development and Aldar Investment. Aldar Development is a master developer of a 69 million sqm strategic landbank, creating integrated and thriving communities across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Ras Al Khaimah's most desirable destinations. The delivery of Aldar's developments is managed by Aldar Projects, which is also a key partner of the Abu Dhabi government in delivering housing and infrastructure projects across the UAE's capital. Internationally, Aldar Development wholly owns UK real estate developer London Square, as well as a majority stake in leading Egyptian real estate development company, SODIC. Aldar Investment houses a core asset management business comprising a portfolio of more than AED 37 billion worth of investment grade and income-generating real estate assets diversified across retail, residential, commercial, logistics, and hospitality segments. It manages four core platforms: Aldar Investment Properties, Aldar Hospitality, Aldar Education, and Aldar Estates.

