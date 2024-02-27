85% Of Saudi Patients See A Doctor Within 4 Hours Minister Of Health: Average Hospital Stay Decreased By 30%

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Riyadh's 1st Health Cluster achieved an exceptional accomplishment by winning 7 awards in various categories of the“Health Performance” award in its sixth edition, during the annual ceremony held on Monday under the patronage of the Saudi Minister of Health, Fahd Al-Jalajel.

Key Achievements include securing first place in the Critical Care Improvement category for their project enhancing tracheostomy practices in intensive care units. They also secured first place in the Creativity and Innovation category for a project aimed at improving emergency patient satisfaction through combined innovative methods like appointing emergency guides, establishing a call center, and utilizing a novel electronic emergency status dashboard. Finally, they achieved third place in the Optimal Use of Medicines category for implementing an electronic medication management record.

These awards reflect Riyadh's 1st Health Cluster commitment to providing high-quality and efficient healthcare services, and its keenness on innovation and excellence in various fields.

During his speech at the ceremony, Minister Al-Jalajel explained that the average length of stay for hospitalized patients has decreased from 6.5 days to 4.5 days, which means saving around 13,000 beds, equivalent to 5 medical cities. He also pointed out that the rate of patients served within 4 hours has increased from 36% in 2017 to 85% in 2022.

The Health Performance Awards is one of the initiatives of the health sector transformation program, aiming to enhance the efficiency of health services and facilitate access to them, by working on strategic targets to contribute to achieving Saudi Vision 2030.