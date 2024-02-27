Leading Web3 Incubator – Mercure DAO, Will Be Joining The Hottest Blockchain Event In Europe.

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) London, UK, 27th February 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Leading Web3 Incubator, Mercure DAO, announced on X about its participation in the event and offered the opportunity to reserve a live meeting with a team member for networking and communication.

Crypto Expo Europe 2024, which is set to take place in Bucharest, Romania, promises an exciting mix of diverse perspectives, in-depth knowledge, and a global network of blockchain pioneers. The event has evolved into a hub of innovation, bringing together industry leaders and enthusiasts from all over the world.

Mercure DAO is rapidly developing in their industry and showing good results of their work, so it will be a great opportunity to connect with them at the event and discuss the possibility of cooperation with experienced digital marketing experts.

As a reminder, Mercure DAO raised $1.5 million to lead the Web3 incubation revolution. This is an actual indicator of their involvement and work in the crypto industry.

Huge industry leaders will also join the event:

Binance , the largest cryptocurrency exchange, Cointelegraph – independent digital media resource, Nasdaq – global venture investing program, Kucoin , Gate , Li , Bitget , Kraken , and many others.

The main topics of the speakers' presentations will be the latest trends and innovations in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space.

Cryptocurrency devotees, industry insiders, and inquisitive minds alike ought to stamp their calendars for this extraordinary involvement.

About:

Mercure DAO stands as a pioneering Web3 Incubator catering to crypto projects worldwide. After raising $1 as a private fund, they embark on incubating Web3 projects and amplifying brand growth. At MercureDAO, it's about fostering a collaborative spirit and collectively shaping the future of Web3. Learn more about Mercure DAO in their new Newsletter .