Canada Supports Caribbean Development, Announces New Funding At CARICOM #46HGC

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



Canada to contribute up to $9 in support of One Guyana Digital Skills Development Programme

$120 million PBL funding to the Government of Guyana $39.2 million in funding for four new international assistance projects for a number of countries, including Haiti, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname

CANADA / GUYANA – Ahmed Hussen, minister of international development, today concluded a 2-day trip to Guyana, where he represented Canada at the 46th regular meeting of the Conference of heads of government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). This visit builds on the success of the Canada-CARICOM Summit, held in Ottawa from October 17 to 19, 2023, and reinforces Canada's strategic partnership with the region.

During this visit, minister Hussen announced a new partnership with the government of Guyana to contribute up to $9.5 million in support of their One Guyana Digital Skills Development Programme. This initiative will promote economic opportunities and gender equality by empowering thousands of young Guyanese with skills and training for the digital economy. Training will be provided by accredited universities, including Canadian institutions, and supports Guyana's National Education Development Plan.

Minister Hussen also announced $120 million in funding to the government of Guyana, which will be provided over ten years through a policy-based loan with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). This Canada-led development loan initiative will strengthen the protection of marginalized populations by enhancing the capacity of Guyana's ministry of human services and social security to efficiently deliver social programs and promote gender empowerment. The loan will include a climate-resilient debt clause, which automatically defers debt payments if Guyana experiences a climate incident, natural disaster, pandemic or epidemic.

Chrystia Freeland, deputy prime minister and minister of finance, first announced Canada's commitment to include this clause in all new sovereign lending in October 2023 at the anual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. The loan to Guyana will be supported by $4.5 million in funding for technical assistance over 4 years, which will be implemented by the IDB in close coordination with the government of Guyana.

Minister Hussen also met with key representatives of CARICOM and the government of Guyana. Throughout the trip, he reaffirmed Canada's commitment to supporting Guyana's territorial integrity and economic and development objectives.

Furthermore, minister Hussen reiterated Canada's commitment to support the Caribbean region by announcing $39.2 million in funding for four new international assistance projects for a number of countries, including Haiti, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Suriname.

These projects will help advance climate action, biodiversity conservation, food security, economic resilience, sustainable and inclusive governance, health, and gender equality.

“Canada and Guyana have enjoyed a close relationship built on shared values over 50 years. Together, our countries have promoted trade relations, sustainable development and gender equality across the Caribbean.

“Canada remains committed to supporting Guyana in its border dispute with Venezuela and to promoting security and sustainable development in Haiti.

“Canada will continue to work closely with CARICOM to increase the region's resilience to climate change and support economic and social development,” said minister Hussen.

The post Canada supports Caribbean development, announces new funding at CARICOM #46HGC appeared first on Caribbean News Global .