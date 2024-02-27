Pump Aid's Animation Breaking The Cycle: Water Poverty And Empowering Women And Girls In Malawi Named Finalist In Smiley Charity Film Awards

(MENAFN- Pressat) Pump Aid, a charity dedicated to eradicating water poverty in Malawi, is thrilled to announce that its animated campaign, "Breaking the Cycle: Water Poverty and Empowering Women and Girls in Malawi," has been selected as a finalist in the Smiley Charity Film Awards.

The animation, which sheds light on the harsh reality of water poverty faced by women and girls in Malawi, highlights the impact of limited access to clean water on their daily lives, education, and overall well-being.

Pump Aid Ambassador and BBC Apprentice Finalist Joanna Jarjue expressed her excitement about the nomination, stating, "I'm so very happy and proud of Pump Aid as their ambassador. Their animation 'Breaking the Cycle: Water Poverty and Empowering Women and Girls in Malawi' is in the final for the Smiley Charity Film Awards! Please take literally a SECOND to vote for us."

Rachael Ward, the volunteer behind the animation, shared her enthusiasm, saying, "I'm absolutely thrilled that my animation for Pump Aid is among the finalists of the Smiley Charity Film Awards! The animation will now be submitted to a panel of judges, who will have the difficult task of deciding which of all the amazing entries will take home an award at the ceremony in Leicester Square next month."

The Smiley Charity Film Awards also feature a People's Choice award, determined solely by public vote. Voting is open until midnight on March 12th, and supporters are encouraged to cast their votes here:

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community and network," Navpreet Juty, Pump Aid employee who came up with the idea for the animation. "Your votes mean so much and play a vital role in raising awareness of the incredible work that Pump Aid does in Malawi to address the water crisis. We encourage everyone to vote and help us make a difference."

For more information about Pump Aid and its initiatives, please visit .