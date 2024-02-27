Flailing Opposition

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



As Prime Minister Narendra Modi confidently asserts that his government's third term will commence in June, the political arena in India finds itself at an interesting crossroads. The PM Modi's unwavering confidence is rooted in his continuing and growing popularity among people. This makes him one of a kind among India's leaders. It is not a small feat to pre-empt the anti-incumbency despite being in power at the national level for ten years. Moreso, when the PMi has already been a chief minister for three successive terms in Gujarat.



As speculation grows regarding the ease with which the BJP could secure victory in the upcoming parliamentary election, there appears to be a glaring lack of cohesive and spirited efforts by the Opposition to mobilize the electorate. Key developments such as the Supreme Court ruling on electoral bonds and the ongoing farmers' agitation seem to have been overshadowed by an aggressive BJP, which is not only consolidating its position but also poaching members from the Opposition.

This stark asymmetry between the approaches of the ruling party and the Opposition cannot be solely attributed to the alleged anti-democratic maneuvers of the BJP. Instead, it reflects a significant political failure on the part of the Opposition.



The coalition, cleverly named INDIA, momentarily disrupted the BJP's momentum with its naming game. However, it now stands on the verge of collapse even before the elections are announced. The Congress, in particular, continues to grapple with internal challenges, allowing the Opposition alliance to falter. The party's failure to rejuvenate itself internally has hindered its effectiveness in building a robust Opposition alliance.

The inability of Congress to effectively challenge the BJP in states where it is the main opposition threatens to stop the opposition in its tracks. As the political battleground intensifies, Congress remains a weak challenger where it is the only party capable of taking on the BJP. The party's focus on skirmishes with regional players in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh detracts from its central role in confronting the ruling party.

If they have to come good in time for the general elections, the Opposition parties must unite, setting aside differences, to uphold democratic principles, as failure to do so may result in their complete marginalization in India's democracy. As India eagerly awaits the Lok Sabha polls, the political trajectory appears to be heavily influenced by the leadership style of the PM Modi. The effectiveness of the opposition, or the lack thereof, will play a crucial role in shaping the democratic future of the world's largest democracy.