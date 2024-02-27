KPDCL Extends Power Amnesty Scheme In Kashmir

In an order, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer, KPDCL outlines the extension approved by the Finance Department, in concurrence with the government's decision. KPDCL has instructed its staff to finalize a list of eligible domestic consumers who can avail benefits under the extended amnesty scheme.

The scheme allows domestic consumers to clear outstanding electricity dues in easy instalments without late payment surcharge. Consumers can also get their disconnected connections restored by paying only the principal amount.

“The said extension is in the process of approval by the competent authority for its issuance and extended concurrence accorded by the Finance Department is subject to the following conditions in addition to the conditions already envisaged in Government Order No. 103-PDD of 2022, dated: 12.09.2022,” the notice from PDD reads.

According to the notice the department shall ensure recovery of arrears in full by covering all eligible consumers and shall disconnect the connections of the consumers who do not avail the scheme and fail to pay the power dues.

It also states that the failure of payment of outstanding dues within the prescribed twelve (12) months period shall invite penalty and legal action against the defaulter Consumer and power Amnesty Scheme shall be considered in future.

“The Department shall apprise the FD, on monthly basis, of the recoveries made under the scheme. The Department, JPDCL and KPDCL vigorously implement loss reduction, metering and energy audit measures to lower the ATC losses as per the trajectory committed to MHA/MoF.”

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, a senior official of the PDD said that the amnesty scheme is expected to be announced soon and the government will come up with a formal order in this regard.

“It will be similar to the amnesty scheme that was in place last year. Under this scheme, no interest will be charged if the consumer pays all the dues in 12 installments within a one-year timeframe,” he explained.

“However, if the consumer fails to pay even one installment, the surcharge will not be waived,” he added.

The extension of the Amnesty Scheme aims to provide relief to domestic consumers while ensuring the efficient recovery of dues and reduction of losses in the power distribution system.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now